SHIBA INU Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.45 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 1,032.4% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $7.32 billion and approximately $7.45 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00599130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00234101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.02 or 0.01065781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.98 or 0.01178814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00035002 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU



