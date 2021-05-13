SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $233,082.62 and approximately $195.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,022.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.07561930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.90 or 0.02522665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00636496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00176885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00811333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00638146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00600310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

