Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,574,248.96 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.05. 997,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.