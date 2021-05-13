Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.68% of Shift4 Payments worth $110,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,182,785 shares of company stock valued at $295,401,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.