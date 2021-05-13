Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

SSDOY stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -241.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

