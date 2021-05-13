Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.
SSDOY stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -241.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.
