Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.02% of Shoe Carnival worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of SCVL opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $822.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $66.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

