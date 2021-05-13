Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €208.82 ($245.67).

SAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €150.80 ($177.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €181.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.84. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

