Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FDP opened at GBX 2,537 ($33.15) on Thursday. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,925.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £703.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

