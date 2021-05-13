Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
FDP opened at GBX 2,537 ($33.15) on Thursday. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,925.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £703.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07.
About First Derivatives
