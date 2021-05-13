Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 59.74 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Morses Club has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. The company has a market cap of £79.17 million and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Get Morses Club alerts:

In other news, insider Graeme Campbell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.