Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.44 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.82. The company has a market cap of £210.45 million and a PE ratio of -23.28.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.