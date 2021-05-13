Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Titon stock opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.15. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

