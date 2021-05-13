Sidoti Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sidoti in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.59. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,545. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,448,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,858,310 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

