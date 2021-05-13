Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $18.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $81.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $103.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sientra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 7,727.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 97,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sientra by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

