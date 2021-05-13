Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 469,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,431. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

