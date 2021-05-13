Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

TSE:SVM opened at C$6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.72.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,700. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total value of C$286,268.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,704,810.80. Insiders sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $606,698 over the last quarter.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

