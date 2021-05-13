Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $991.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

