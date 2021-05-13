Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23.

About Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF)

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

