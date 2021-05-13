Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

