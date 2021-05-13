Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.80

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.93. Sims shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

