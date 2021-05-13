Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Down 7.3%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.72. 3,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,838,160 in the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.