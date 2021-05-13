Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.83 and traded as high as $25.99. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 8,717 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 862.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

