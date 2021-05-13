Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.07

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.07 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.24). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,056,144 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

