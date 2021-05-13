SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,168. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

SITE stock opened at $172.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

