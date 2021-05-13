SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $150.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

