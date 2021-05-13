SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 177.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

