Smartshare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133,715.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $133,715.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.