SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $2,416.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

