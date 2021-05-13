Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00686378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00235106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.20 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.01050001 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

