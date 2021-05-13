SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $32.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

