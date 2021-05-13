SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 3,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 392,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

