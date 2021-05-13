SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

TLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

NASDAQ TLMD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. 346,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.