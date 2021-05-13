Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.76 ($22.07) and traded as high as €25.47 ($29.96). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.25 ($29.71), with a volume of 5,190,422 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.83 ($24.51).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.76.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

