Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SEYMF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.