Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEYMF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.