Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Soliton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 82,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,400. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $472.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soliton by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Soliton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.