SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.79 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. SOLVE has a market cap of $73.79 million and approximately $313,426.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028474 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

