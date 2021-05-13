Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Sells $210,842.94 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $68.42. 469,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,083. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
