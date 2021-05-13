Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Sells $210,842.94 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $68.42. 469,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,083. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

