Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.62 million.Sotera Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.860 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 2,704,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,556. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

