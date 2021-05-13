Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
NYSE SOR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 9,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.53.
Source Capital Company Profile
