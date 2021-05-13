Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

NYSE SOR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 9,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.