South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 61,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. South32 has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

