S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,266 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $109,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.93 on Thursday, hitting $378.62. 11,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day moving average is $341.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

