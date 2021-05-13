Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 30.1% Lower This Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $271,500.59 and $1,587.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $8.32 or 0.00016754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

