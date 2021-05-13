SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $81.22 million and $3.31 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,055,028,638 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

