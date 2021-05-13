SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 21% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,032.54 and approximately $30.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,924,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,829,893 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

