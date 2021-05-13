Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and $4.10 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

