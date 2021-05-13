SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 276,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

