SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,859. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

