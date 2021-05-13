SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 3.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

