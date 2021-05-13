Spectre.ai Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $408,626.17 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $408,626.17 and $5.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

