SPINDLE Market Capitalization Tops $481,216.48 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $481,216.48 and approximately $452.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,198.46 or 1.00141761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $781.44 or 0.01558910 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00725316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.33 or 0.00399644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00218260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006427 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

